Milwaukee former school security guard accused; students sign petition

Prosecutors recently charged a former security coordinator at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Milwaukee after they said he put a camera in the girls' locker room.

Now a student is demanding more answers and is pushing her voice and others' to be heard through an online petition.

Students, parents respond to charges

What we know:

For students at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, the last three days have been tough to process.

Citlally Flores Barron

Citlally Flores Barron is a junior. She said she and her classmates feel unsafe on campus after a former well-known security guard at the school, 41-year-old Greendale man Fernando Bustos (not pictured), was accused of putting a camera inside the girls locker room and has been charged with invasion of privacy.

What they're saying:

"I just never expected someone like him to do something like that," she said. "Teachers looked sad, students were crying, I even saw some faculty crying, and it's just upsetting for all of us."

Parents of students at Cristo Rey told FOX6 News they are upset, disappointed and disturbed after learning of the charges against Bustos.

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, Milwaukee

"I'm upset and angry because the school hasn't given us an explanation," Flores Barron’s father, Manuel Flores, said.

Petition filed

Big picture view:

Flores Barron has since started an online petition, demanding greater transparency from the school. More than 380 signatures have been collected since it went public on Tuesday.

"I feel like the school could do so much more than what they're doing right now and we just want answers," she said. "I've learned that having a voice is powerful. I needed to speak out. Through the petition and signatures I can see that so many students and people agree with what I'm trying to say."

Videos found

The backstory:

Bustos is charged with invasion of privacy – surveillance device (victim under age 18). Prosecutors say he put a camera in the girls' locker room and had more than 400 videos recorded.

Prosecutors say the videos were recorded on a motion-activated camera from May 2024 to February 2025.

One of the videos allegedly shows Bustos installing the camera in a closed locker with grates. Over a two-day span, investigators found 379 videos that are 10-seconds of high school girls using the locker room.

FOX6 News has learned Bustos is a former Greenfield police officer who resigned in 2020.

If convicted, he faces 3.5 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.

School responds

What they're saying:

Cristo Rey provided the following statement on Wednesday, March 5:

"At Cristo Rey Jesuit High School Milwaukee, our first priorities are always the physical, emotional, and spiritual safety and security of our students. We remain deeply committed to providing a safe educational environment for our students and to protecting their privacy.



Therefore, we are evaluating numerous ways we can prevent this in the future. We are immediately implementing regular inspections of our campus for unauthorized recording devices. In addition, while our hiring policies are in compliance with the requirements of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, the Midwest Province of Jesuits and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, we are inviting a third-party Human Resources consultant to evaluate our current hiring and onboarding practices and make recommendations for how to layer additional safeguards into our processes.



Cristo Rey Jesuit High School Milwaukee is committed to the highest standards of ethical behavior and integrity and does not tolerate inappropriate or illegal activity on the part of any staff member, volunteer, or youth. All employees must undergo a thorough criminal background check prior to hire annually, and all supervisory procedures are designed to ensure the maximum safety and protection of students and staff.



Milwaukee Police completed a full search of our school building and determined that there are no other unauthorized recording devices on our campus. The investigation is currently focused on six students, whose families have been notified. Unfortunately, we cannot comment on this matter further because there is an investigation that remains in progress.



We remain shocked and deeply concerned by this serious matter. Our hearts are with our families. Cristo Rey Jesuit High School Milwaukee has offered its counselors to talk with our students about any emotions, anxiety or concerns they may be feeling. In addition, our school counselors are available for parents if they would like support in speaking to their children."

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, Milwaukee

What's next:

Cristo Rey said the investigation is currently focused on six students whose families have been notified and cannot comment further, as it is an ongoing investigation.

What you can do:

The Milwaukee Police Department continues to look for Bustos, who has a warrant out for his arrest. Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.