Milwaukee food truck struck by gunfire, owner shaken after late-night shooting

A Milwaukee food truck was hit by gunfire late Tuesday night, Oct. 7, in a shooting that sent one person to the hospital, leaving the truck’s owner shaken and searching for answers.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said the shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. near 82nd and Brown Deer, near the old Northridge Mall. A 31-year-old was injured and taken to the hospital.

Gonzalo Lopez, who owns the food truck, said he first thought vandalism was to blame before realizing bullets had pierced his business.

What they're saying:

"I looked through the truck and noticed the broken window. I thought someone threw a rock at first, but boy was I wrong because it was a bullet," Lopez said.

The food truck and a nearby building were both struck, though no one was inside the truck at the time.

"No one was here. My staff had already closed. I was at home and thankfully none of us were here when it happened," Lopez said.

Lopez, who has operated at that location for more than two years, described the area as normally calm.

"I was shocked. It’s really calm here. Nothing like this has ever happened to our business before," he said. "I’m nervous, I’m shaking and I’m scared. It’s my truck and it feels like they did it to me directly."

Dig deeper:

Police said the shooter remains at large.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.