Milwaukee food truck changes; mayor to sign proposal

Mayor Cavalier Johnson is expected to sign the newly passed food truck legislation Wednesday, June 14. The Common Council unanimously passed new restrictions on Wednesday, May 31.

This proposal would require food trucks be parked 50 feet away from a restaurant. That would apply citywide, while other restrictions are more specific to different locations, with special rules for different zones.

In Zone 2 areas, for now just around Burnham Park, the number of trucks would be limited. The city hasn't yet determined the exact number, but the city would give the spaces based on seniority.

In other areas, right now just downtown, the ordinance would set up restrictions based on time. That's called Zone One. Food trucks there would close at 1 a.m. and trucks can stay for six hours every 12 hours.

Around the rest of the city, food trucks would have to close down by 3:30 a.m. on weekends and 3 a.m. on weeknights.

The proposal would also require food trucks to place trash bins outside and clean up litter. It would also ban dumping of liquid waste.

After the mayor signature, a possible lawsuit looms. A community activist said he's considering all legal options.

"Everyone's concerned because nobody knows who's really going to stay or not," said Walter Garron, spokesman for a coalition of food truck owners.

A conservative law firm has also threatened legal action to stop the ordinance.

"We are following the vote today and if this ordinance is enacted we would consider all legal options to stop these anti-competitive restrictions," said Wisconsin Institute for Law and Librerty Deputy Counsel, Lucas Vebber.



