Milwaukee food stamp fraud case, 'Judy Justice' admission

Two Milwaukee women are charged with trafficking FoodShare benefits, and the crucial tip came from them on the TV show "Judy Justice."

The 2021 taping was for a civil lawsuit brought over the repossession of a car.

Now, both women are facing felonies thanks to the reality TV show.

"Ms. Weems was buying stamps, and..." said Java'la Elam on "Judy Justice."

"Buying what?" Judge Judith Sheindlin asked.

"Buying food stamps," said Elam.

"She was buying food stamps from whom?" asked Judge Judy.

"From everybody, me included," said Elam.

Judge Judith Sheindlin

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Elam's admission caught the longtime TV judge's attention in her new show that streams online.

Katrina Weems appeared to out herself.

"I actually buy food," said Weems. "I give them away. I'm just a person that helps everybody. I just buy them because they be needing the money, so I buy a lot of food."

Milwaukee County Prosecutor Nick Heitman pointed out there's a lot more evidence than an episode.

Java'la Elam

"This is a unique set of circumstances," said Heitman.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services manages the state's FoodShare program. It helps families in need pay for food through an electronic bank transfer card similar to a debit card.

According to the complaint, Weems had access to 16 different cards but only should have had one.

When investigators went to stores like Pick 'n Save in Glendale to check that the benefits were used properly, surveillance shows Weems checking out with someone else's card.

"Fraud and the taking advantage of these programs, I think, has a negative impact on those people who really need these to survive," said Heitman.

Weems faces nine charges including money laundering and unauthorized use of food stamps. Elam faces one charge for trafficking her food stamps.

As of Monday, Aug. 7, both Elam and Weems were out of custody.