Milwaukee flooding recovery efforts; tips, info to navigate aftermath

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works, and other officials are providing an update in the aftermath of historic flooding in the city. Officials planned to have important updates and tips for residents.

Aftermath of historic flooding

What they're saying:

"First and foremost, I want to make sure that everybody still is cautious, remain cautious and be careful. Be careful when you're cleaning up. Be careful when you're around," Mayor Johnson said. "There is plenty of information and access for residents who are busy cleaning up from flooding damage. The information below should provide a solid start."

The DPW commissioner drew special attention to electronic items being tossed by residents who have suffered water damage.

"We do want to let people know that if you do have electronics, we do not accept those at the curbside. But we will accept those at the drop off centers to make it easier on yourself. If you can separate those electronic items when you come in to the drop off center to speed up the process, it would be much appreciated," said DPW Commissioner Jerrel Kruschke. "We're trying to prioritize people using the online, click or click for action opportunities because the call lines are a little backed up right now. We've had over a thousand calls for service."

Milwaukee DPW Commissioner Jerrel Kruschke

Lastly, Milwaukee City Librarian Joan Johnson addressed damage at the city's libraries. Six branches suffered significant damage and three of those branches remain closed.

"That includes the Village Square branch on the north side, the Bay View branch on the south side, and…from this morning's storm, the East Branch now on the East Side and Near East Side.

Milwaukee City Librarian Joan Johnson

Those branches suffered water-related damage to building systems.

Bulky Item Collection

We will be conducting free special bulky item pickups for households with city garbage collection service, and fees will be waived for flood-related bulky item pickup. Residents should place items at their regular garbage collection point. If material is not able to be collected on the normal collection day this week, crews will refer those addresses and the department will schedule a follow-up pickup. If items are not placed out on the regular pickup day this week, residents must make a request by contacting the city. Due to high call volume, wait times are longer than usual, so we encourage milwaukee.gov/clickforaction and the MKE Mobile app for reporting, but residents may also use the Call Center at 414-286-CITY.

Drop-Off Centers

Both the South (Lincoln Avenue) and North (Industrial Road) Drop-Off Centers are open and free to city residents through Sunday, Aug. 17, during regular hours of 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. These sites are accepting flood-related debris and household items to assist in cleanup.

Parking Enforcement & Vehicle Relocation

To support neighborhood recovery, overnight parking enforcement is suspended Monday through Wednesday nights this week. Vehicles must still be legally parked. Regular enforcement will resume Thursday night into Friday morning. Our crews have also been actively relocating stranded vehicles to the roadside to improve access and safety. We are asking owners to move those vehicles by Thursday to avoid impoundment.

Street Sweeping & Safety

Street sweeping to remove flood debris will begin in the coming days. We are asking for public cooperation in keeping roadways clear to support efficient operations. We continue to remind residents to avoid walking or driving through flooded areas, and to report storm-related issues such as:

Street or basement flooding

Stranded vehicles

Downed trees or limbs

Traffic or streetlight outages

Any other service-related concerns

Reports can be submitted via milwaukee.gov/clickforaction, the MKE Mobile app, or by calling 414-286-CITY.