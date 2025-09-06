Wisconsin floods: Red Cross resource fair held in Sherman Park

article

The Brief It's been four weeks since floods wreaked havoc on parts of southeast Wisconsin. The American Red Cross hosted a resource fair for impacted residents on Saturday. Wisconsin is still waiting to learn whether federal financial help will come.



The American Red Cross, along with state and local partners, hosted a Milwaukee resource fair for residents whose homes and belongings were damaged or destroyed in August's floods.

Local perspective:

It's now been four weeks since floods wreaked havoc on parts of southeast Wisconsin, and the recovery is still far from over.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Saturday's fair was held at the Mary Ryan Boys & Girls Club in Sherman Park. The event was meant to be a one-stop shop for people to find assistance and learn about the resources available.

"Whenever somebody has a disaster, a local community, there's so many people that suffer," said David Burke with the American Red Cross. "When you see the look of desperation change to that of hope with some little something that you're able to offer, it makes all the difference in the world."

Related article

Mental health services and spiritual care were also made available.

What's next:

Wisconsin is still waiting to learn whether federal financial help will come. Gov. Tony Evers requested President Donald Trump to declare a disaster on Aug. 27, a necessary step to release that assistance.

Based on Federal Emergency Management Agency surveys, the floods caused tens of millions of dollars in damage to homes and public property throughout the region.