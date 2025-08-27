Wisconsin floods: Evers requests disaster declaration from Trump

article

The Brief Gov. Evers formally requested a presidential disaster delcaration due to severe floods. Joint assessments estimated residential damage at more than $33 million. The ultimate decision to approve or deny the request will rest with President Trump.



Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday formally requested a disaster declaration from President Donald Trump in response to severe storms and floods that caused significant damage across six counties earlier this month.

Local perspective:

The request for support from two Federal Emergency Management Agency programs:

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

FEMA and Wisconsin Emergency Management joint teams conducted field assessments at individual properties in Milwaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties last week.

The agencies determined there were 1,500 residential structures that were destroyed or sustained major damage – with total damage estimated at more than $33 million. Additionally, initial damage reports collected by the state indicate more than $43 million in public sector damage throughout six Wisconsin counties.

Crews did not visit every home, but the assessments provided a "snapshot" of the damage.

Trump's decision

What's next:

The governor's office said FEMA evaluates a "wide range of factors to assess the severity and magnitude of an event and its impact on the affected communities." The ultimate decision to approve or deny the request, though, will rest with President Donald Trump.

FEMA, WEM and local officials will conduct a joint preliminary damage assessment for public infrastructure in September. The information collected during those assessments will then be provided to FEMA to support Evers' request for the FEMA Public Assistance program.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Flood damage in Wauwatosa

What homeowners should know

What you can do:

If homeowners were not present or not visited during field assessments, the governor's office said their potential assistance eligibility is not affected. If they have not done so, residents should contact their insurance agent to learn if their damage is covered, and if so, by how much.

Households should also report any damage to their home from the recent floods to 211 Wisconsin. This can be done by calling 2-1-1 or visiting the 211 Wisconsin website.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Homeowners should also document their damage by taking photos and saving any receipts for related expenses after this disaster. Those expenses could include:

Temporary housing

Hotel stays

Repairs for flood damage to your home

Appliance replacement.

If a potential federal disaster declaration is declared, all updates and information will be communicated promptly through official state and local channels to keep the public and stakeholders informed through the process.

Related article

Official statements

What they're saying:

Gov. Tony Evers:

"Having been on the ground to see firsthand some of the areas that have been hit hardest by the disastrous storms and flash floods that have affected folks across our state, it’s clear it’s going to take a significant amount of time and resources to recover. My administration and I have been working diligently to respond and support clean-up efforts, but it’s clear more help is needed to support the people of Wisconsin and ensure we can rebuild.

"I’m grateful Wisconsin Emergency Management and FEMA’s work identified and confirmed our need for federal assistance and aid so that we can continue critical recovery efforts. Now, I’m urging President Trump to do the right thing and make the appropriate presidential disaster declaration in coordination with the preliminary damage assessment—and quickly and without delay. The folks and families whose homes, businesses, schools, and community centers were severely damaged by this severe weather event are counting on this relief."

WEM Administrator Greg Engle:

"The swift and collaborative effort for these assessments isn’t just a procedural step—it’s a powerful demonstration of unity between counties, the state of Wisconsin, and FEMA to get help to those in crisis after this historical flooding event.

"The speed and precision in which this was accomplished speaks volumes. When different agencies come together, the road to recovery reaches the people who need it faster."

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley:

"Milwaukee County residents have shown incredible resilience in the face of this disaster. The completion of FEMA’s Preliminary Damage Assessment is an important milestone, but it’s just one step in the process toward federal assistance. We will continue to stand with our communities, fight for the resources families need, and keep residents informed every step of the way. I am grateful to our local municipalities, the State of Wisconsin, and FEMA for their quick action. This collaboration helps us respond to disasters with both speed and compassion."