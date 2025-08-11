Milwaukee flood response; open drop-off centers support storm recovery

The Brief Milwaukee Drop-Off Centers are open to residents during extended hours through Sunday, Aug. 17. Residents are encouraged to drop off flood-damaged items at the locations on the south and north sides. City officials are also urging anyone with damage in their homes to report that damage.



The Milwaukee Department of Public Works is responding to flooding impacts throughout the city and starting with opening its drop-off centers with extended availability.

Drop-off centers busy

What we know:

A news release from the city says its Drop-Off Centers are free of charge to all residents. Starting Monday, Aug. 1 and continuing through next Sunday, Aug. 17, the centers will be free of charge.

Milwaukee drop-off center after devastating floods

Regular hours remain in effect: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Drop-off Centers are located at 3879 W. Lincoln Avenue on the city's south side and 6660 N. Industrial Road on the city's north side.

Officials are urging residents to report stalled or stranded vehicles in floodwaters. Crews are actively relocating these vehicles to the side of the road to improve access and safety.

Basement flooding support

What we know:

The news release says while the City of Milwaukee does not provide basement water removal services, basement flooding should still be reported to help us assess for any broader issues. In many cases, the water will recede on its own over time, or residents may choose to remove or pump it independently.

Officials encourage all residents to report street flooding, water backing up into basements, stranded vehicles, downed trees or limbs, traffic or street light outages, and other service issues. Reports can be made by calling 414-286-CITY (2489), visiting milwaukee.gov/Click4Action, or using the MKEmobile app. For emergencies, call 911.

