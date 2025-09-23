article

Milwaukee's Common Council on Tuesday unanimously approved $750,000 in funding to help homeowners recover from last month's historic floods.

Flood damage

What they're saying:

The city said more than 400 homes sustained critical damage due to the floods, which took place Aug. 9 and Aug. 10. It left families without functioning appliances and safe electrical systems.

The new funding will ensure low-income homeowners can access deferred payment loans to make urgent repairs before cold weather sets in, according to the city.

"Families hit by the August floods need help now, not months from now," Ald. Peter Burgelis said in a statement. "Winter is coming, and this is about making sure people aren’t left in unsafe conditions. Milwaukee always steps up for our neighbors when they’re hit the hardest, and this relief ensures stability for families who need it most."

Repair assistance

What we know:

Council members voted to expand a Department of Neighborhood Service's program to provide emergency repair assistance for households that were the hardest hit. The approval comes a day before a disaster recovery center, which will offer help to residents seeking federal assistance, opens on the north side.

"The flooding devastated entire neighborhoods, and this action is about restoring hope and dignity to Milwaukee families. We are stepping up to meet their needs with urgency," Ald. Mark Chambers said in a statement.

"The council’s unanimous action shows that Milwaukee stands together in times of crisis," Ald. Russell Stamper said in a statement. "This flood relief will help hundreds of families remain in their homes, where they belong."

The DNS Code Compliance Loan Program traditionally helps homeowners address costly code violation repairs. The expansion, the city said, ensures the program can meet needs in the wake of August floods. It focuses on emergency home repair and disaster recovery.

The $750,000 is allocated from two sources: $500,000 from the Partnerships in Affordable Ownership Housing Initiative and $250,000 from the city’s Community Development Block Grant allocation.

How to apply

What you can do:

Milwaukee homeowners who need emergency repair assistance due to August's floods can apply online or over the phone at 414-286-2567 to speak directly with loan program staff.

Residents are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to ensure repairs are completed before winter. DNS will administer funds to affected homeowners whose applications are approved.