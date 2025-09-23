The Brief Two disaster recovery centers will open in Milwaukee County on Wednesday. The centers are a resource for residents impacted by August's historic floods.



Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, among other officials, provided information about the opening of two disaster recovery centers available to residents impacted by August's historic floods.

What are disaster recovery centers?

What they're saying:

According to the city, disaster recovery centers provide a space for people impacted to apply for FEMA assistance and ask questions about their cases.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

FEMA financial assistance may include money for basic home repairs, personal property losses or other uninsured disaster-related needs – such as child care, transportation, medical needs, funeral or dental expenses.

Residents are not required to go to a disaster recovery center to receive assistance. Apply online or over the phone at 1-800-621-3362. The deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance is Nov. 12, 2025.

Related article

Where are the disaster recovery centers?

What you can do:

There will be two Milwaukee County disaster recovery centers, and residents can visit either location starting on Wednesday, Sept. 24. No appointment is required:

McNair Elementary School: 4950 N. 24th Street, Milwaukee

Wauwatosa City Hall: 7725 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI 53213

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

When are disaster recovery centers open?

What you can do:

The disaster recovery centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. They will be closed on Sundays.

Of note, the county said the Wauwatosa disaster recovery center will be closed on Friday, Oct. 10. Services will move to a new, to-be-announced location at a later date.

What about business recovery?

The backstory:

Milwaukee County said the U.S. Small Business Administration already opened a business recovery center on Sept. 17. It is staffed with customer support representatives who can answer questions about the disaster loan program and application process.

Summit Place: 6737 W. Washington Street, West Allis

The business recovery center is open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is closed on Sundays.

Walk-ins are accepted, but in-person appointments can be scheduled in advance. Businesses can apply for a disaster loan online; the deadline to apply is Nov. 10, 2025.