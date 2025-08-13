Milwaukee flood recovery; IMPACT 211 data on disaster response

article

The Brief Data is being collected on the damage caused by flooding in southeast Wisconsin. Milwaukee County has reported the most significant damage as a result of the storms. The data is being collected by IMPACT 211.



IMPACT is the designated provider of 211 services in southeast Wisconsin – and is supporting emergency management officers by collecting reports of property damage caused by flooding.

IMPACT collects reports of property damage caused by flooding such as water/sewage in basements, collapsed walls, lightning-related incidents, etc. On Wednesday, Aug. 13, officials released a report on the damage as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

IMPACT data released

By the numbers:

IMPACT indicated there have been 7,226 damage reports filed through IMPACT 211 collected by a Community Resource Specialist or the IMPACT 211 website. Most of the reports have come in via the website.

Based on the information reported, the average depth of basement water has been roughly 21 inches. There have been 2,513 reports of structural damage and 4,492 reports of utility disruption.

Milwaukee County has been most significantly impacted by the flooding with 6,287 reports filed. But there have been reports from Waukesha, Washington, Ozaukee and Dodge counties. Below are the Milwaukee County ZIP Codes with the most reports filed.

53218: 1,240

53209: 1,014

53216: 541

53219: 476

53223: 419

53225: 375

53222: 285

53217: 205

53228: 185

53207: 169

53051: 161

53224: 156

Other: 2,001

What you can do:

If people want to report property damage, the best way to do so is to complete the online form 211 Wisconsin.

A news release says IMPACT 211 Community Resource Specialists have provided 3,637 referrals to programs and services specific to this disaster.

