Milwaukee flood recovery; GoFundMe launches hub of verified fundraisers
MILWAUKEE - In an effort to help victims of southeast Wisconsin’s historic flooding, GoFundMe has launched the Milwaukee Flood Relief Hub.
Flood relief hub
What we know:
The hub highlights fundraisers that have been verified by the company’s Trust & Safety team, covering immediate needs like housing and debris removal, as well as long-term rebuilding and support for small businesses.
The hub will continue to be updated as additional fundraisers are verified.
How to help
What you can do:
- Donate to a verified fundraiser via the Wisconsin Flood Relief Hub
- Share the centralized hub link to raise awareness
- Start a certified charity fundraiser for a verified organization providing critical support to those affected
Ensuring safe donations
Dig deeper:
GoFundMe said its verification system ensures donations are released only to identified beneficiaries, and its Giving Guarantee provides donors with a full refund in the rare case of misuse.
For more information, visit GoFundMe’s Trust & Safety practices hub.
The Source: GoFundMe provided information for this report.