Milwaukee flood recovery; GoFundMe launches hub of verified fundraisers

article

The Brief GoFundMe launched a Milwaukee Flood Relief Hub to house verified fundraisers. Donations will help with housing, cleanup, small businesses and long-term rebuilding. The platform ensures safety through strict verification and donor protection policies.



In an effort to help victims of southeast Wisconsin’s historic flooding, GoFundMe has launched the Milwaukee Flood Relief Hub .

Flood relief hub

What we know:

The hub highlights fundraisers that have been verified by the company’s Trust & Safety team, covering immediate needs like housing and debris removal, as well as long-term rebuilding and support for small businesses.

The hub will continue to be updated as additional fundraisers are verified.

How to help

What you can do:

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Ensuring safe donations

Dig deeper:

GoFundMe said its verification system ensures donations are released only to identified beneficiaries, and its Giving Guarantee provides donors with a full refund in the rare case of misuse.

For more information, visit GoFundMe’s Trust & Safety practices hub .