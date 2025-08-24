Milwaukee flood recovery; church sustains $1.5M in damage, moves services

The Brief Greater Mt. Sinai Church of God in Christ sustained an estimated $1.5 million in flood damage. The congregation has moved services to Destiny Worship Plaza while repairs are underway. Leaders say flood insurance will not cover all costs, but their faith and community remain strong.



Floodwaters have forced a Milwaukee congregation out of its home.

What we know:

The Greater Mt. Sinai Church of God in Christ is out of its sanctuary and the floodwaters left behind more than $1.5 million in damage and pushed members to worship in borrowed spaces.

Two Sundays ago, the church near 60th and Custer was inundated with floodwaters from nearby creeks, destroying pews, flooring and equipment.

"Oh my Lord, it was chairs on top of pews, carpet messed up, tore up from the floor," said Evangelist Frankie Mason-McCain, a member of the church.

Associate pastor Thaddeus Hannah said water forced open doors and filled the sanctuary with more than eight feet of water.

"The backdoor was knocked down from all the water that hit the building," he said. "We had over eight feet of water in the sanctuary, all of the pews were knocked over."

The damage includes destroyed mechanical systems, pews, audio equipment and instruments. Hannah said while insurance will cover some losses, it will not be enough.

What they're saying:

"Really, the entire building is a total loss," he said. "A lot of the mechanicals need to be replaced, a lot of the pews, organ, our A/V equipment."

For now, Sunday services will be held at Destiny Worship Plaza, while Bible study will move to another location.

"We exercise our faith in knowing God is more than enough even in trials and tribulations," Hannah said. "We knew we could come together as one unit."

Different walls, but the same faith and unwavering desire to worship. Members said their faith remains strong, even as recovery begins.

"God knows what he is doing, always. He makes no mistakes," Mason-McCain said. "There is a message of hope and restoration in all of this."

A timeline for repairs has not been set.

What you can do:

The church is raising money to restore the building. Anyone interested in donating can visit the church's Givelify page.