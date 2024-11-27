Milwaukee flag football shooting death; open records provide new details

The Brief A Milwaukee man has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting at a youth flag football game. A 47-year-old man, identified as Raysean Barnes, later died at the hospital. Investigators learned through interviews the accused gunman was never supposed to be at the game.



A Milwaukee man was charged in connection to a fatal shooting at a youth flag football game, but new details have emerged regarding the incident.

That shooting happened in mid-October at Milwaukee Public Schools’ South Stadium.

47-year-old Raysean Barnes died.

Through open records FOX6 News obtained, there are new details about the case. It explains how surveillance and cell phone records led to charges.

Investigators say he was at the game to watch a loved one play when he got from the stands and headed to the parking lot to get a child a drink of water. As he walked from the bleachers, he got caught in the middle of a fight.

Prosecutors say 30-year-old Gavino Avalos-Morales pulled out a gun, pointed it at Barnes and shot him in the chest. He died at the hospital.

Investigators learned through interviews the accused gunman was never supposed to be at the game.

An acquaintance said Gavino-Avalos gave him a ride and followed him inside with another man. Minutes later, an argument began and shots were fired.

Surveillance video showed the suspect running away, but more importantly, arriving in a white Mazda CX-9.

Police were able to track the vehicle back to the accused shooter. They arrested the 30-year-old four days later.

When he was taken into custody, police searched his cellphone and discovered he was contacted by criminal defense attorneys in the days after the shooting. He also texted a loved one that his life was over.

Avalos-Morales has been charged with multiple felonies, including first-degree reckless homicide and discharging a firearm in a school zone.

He's due back in court next month.