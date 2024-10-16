Milwaukee flag football game shooting, police arrest suspect

article

The Brief MPD arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting at a youth flag football game. A 47-year-old man, since identified as Raysean Barnes, later died at the hospital.



Milwaukee police arrested a 30-year-old man in connection to Saturday's fatal shooting at a youth flag football game.

The shooting happened near 11th and Windlake around 1 p.m. A 47-year-old man was taken to a hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound and later died. He has since been identified as Raysean Barnes.

According to the medical examiner's office, the victim was shot at a flag football game. Milwaukee Public Schools said South Stadium was cleared due to an incident during a youth flag football game – and all other games scheduled for Saturday were canceled.

MPD said criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.