Milwaukee flag football fatal shooting; police continue investigation

The Brief A 47-year-old man died after a shooting at a Milwaukee youth football game on Saturday, Oct. 13. South Stadium was cleared and all other games were canceled. Police took a 37-year-old into custody, but later determined it was not the person they were looking for.



The search is on for a shooter who killed a man at a flag football game at South Stadium Saturday afternoon, Oct. 13.

It happened near 11th and Windlake around 1 p.m. at a youth football game.

Police said a 47-year-old was shot. The circumstances of the shooting are still unknown.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

16-year-old Brenly Flores lives next door to the stadium. He’s still wrapping his mind around the tragedy.

"I was shocked about it," Flores said. "I have never seen that in my life."

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, the male victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"It just happened so fast because we were just coming when police were there for the first time," Flores said. "It was just one, then two other ones just come. And then the paramedics."

Related article

The shooting cleared the stands of a flag football game at the stadium, forcing Milwaukee Public Schools to cancel other games on the schedule.

"He was laying down on the floor like this, and I think a woman was checking if he was alright," Flores said.

A 37-year-old was taken into custody, however police said that person is not the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

Statement from Common Council President José Pérez

"The deadly violence in Milwaukee MUST stop!! This afternoon, at a youth flag football game in my district, a person was killed in an act of gun violence. At a flag football game! Milwaukee we MUST do better. We MUST be able to know and accept when we are wrong, and we MUST be able to resolve conflicts without resorting to violence. I offer my condolences to the family of the victim from this incident. I pledge to help them seek justice and demand that adults begin to model positive behavior for our kids. Milwaukee we MUST do better for ourselves, our children, and neighbors for the future of our city."