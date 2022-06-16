Expand / Collapse search

Stairwell collapse, Milwaukee firefighters injured

Milwaukee Fire Department
House fire aftermath near 1st and North where firefighters were injured

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department said two firefighters were injured Thursday, June 16 when a stairwell collapsed from underneath them.

It happened while crews were battling a house fire near 1st and North shortly before 6:40 p.m.

MFD said both firefighters were taken to the hospital; their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.