Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee firefighters battle house fires early Sunday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
House fire at 6th and Greenfield, Milwaukee article

House fire at 6th and Greenfield, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters battled a pair of house fires early Sunday, May 23.

Around 1:30 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a home at 6th and Greenfield. Officials tell FOX6 News one person was in the house at the time of the fire – but they managed to get out safely. The house is considered a total loss – and the cause is under investigation.

House fire at 6th and Greenfield, Milwaukee

House fire at 6th and Greenfield, Milwaukee

House fire at 6th and Greenfield, Milwaukee

House fire at 6th and Greenfield, Milwaukee

Meanwhile, around 2 a.m., a fire broke out at a house near 61st and Clarke. Officials say there is no word on whether there was anyone in the home at the time – or how bad the damage is estimated to be. The cause is under investigation.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

No lifeguards at Bradford Beach concerns some

With what felt like the unofficial start to summer, Bradford Beach was packed as temps neared 90. However, safety advocates are worried about a group of people that wasn't there.