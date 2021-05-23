Milwaukee firefighters battle house fires early Sunday

article

Milwaukee firefighters battled a pair of house fires early Sunday, May 23.

Around 1:30 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a home at 6th and Greenfield. Officials tell FOX6 News one person was in the house at the time of the fire – but they managed to get out safely. The house is considered a total loss – and the cause is under investigation.

House fire at 6th and Greenfield, Milwaukee

Meanwhile, around 2 a.m., a fire broke out at a house near 61st and Clarke. Officials say there is no word on whether there was anyone in the home at the time – or how bad the damage is estimated to be. The cause is under investigation.

