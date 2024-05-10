Milwaukee firefighters wanted; 2024 application process open

article

The City of Milwaukee has opened its application process for the hiring of Milwaukee Fire Department firefighters.

A news release says the examination process may include a basic knowledge test, structured oral interview, CPAT or other physical ability test, and background investigation. All phases of the examination must be successfully completed in order to continue in the selection process. Failure in any segment of the examination disqualifies a candidate from continuing in the selection process.

Officials say the current annual salary range is $38,412.60 to $85,240.27. Appointment is at the beginning of the range. After academy training is complete, the salary increases to $51,216.80 annually with benefits.

Who is eligible?

Candidates who successfully complete all phases of the examination will be placed on an eligible list for consideration for employment. Eligible lists are good for 2 years unless abolished or extended by the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Candidates offered employment must successfully complete a background investigation, medical examination, psychological evaluation, and drug test as a condition of employment.

Final appointment to the position of Firefighter is contingent upon passing all pre-employment components, the number of vacancies, State of Wisconsin EMT licensure, and approval by the Fire and Police Commission.

Milwaukee Fire Department

It is anticipated that this list will be used for hire of candidates in August 2025.