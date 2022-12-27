Fire on Milwaukee's north side; firefighter injured, occupants OK

article

A Milwaukee firefighter was injured at the scene of a residential fire on the city's north side Tuesday morning, Dec. 27.

Officials said the fire happened at a home on Colfax Court, which is in the area of 81st and Villard.

The firefighter was treated at the scene for an ankle injury. No occupants of the home were hurt.

Police said the cause of the fire appears to be electric and is not suspicious.