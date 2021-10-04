Milwaukee firefighters share safety message with kids

It is Fire Prevention Week – and the Milwaukee Fire Department is taking its message of fire safety to the kids.

"It’s extremely important. I think we tend to think that, 'They’re just second graders what could they possibly know or contribute?’ These are sharp kids," said Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski.

The chief said if his firefighters want to spread a message of fire preparedness during Fire Prevention Week, they share it with the kids.

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski

"When they take these sorts of lessons and they go home – I can tell you first hand that it pays dividends.," the chief said. "When we pull up to a fire at 3 a.m. and the whole family has gathered outside because they were able to hear that smoke alarm, they knew how to react to it, and they knew how to do so in a calm and rapid manner."

It is a message of awareness and education that is not lost on the superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Fire Prevention Week is an important opportunity to learn more about fire safety and the information created around how you can make sure your family is safe," said Superintendent Keith Posley.

They are emphasizing having a plan in case of fire – and making sure smoke detectors are working. Just as important is known when smoke detectors are not working.

"If we think fast, we act fast, and we do what we need to do," Posley said.