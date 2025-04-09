The Brief A Milwaukee woman said her ex-boyfriend tried to set her on fire on Saturday. Police said they arrested the suspect. The victim is concerned about her safety. Domestic violence advocates say cases are high right now.



A Milwaukee woman said she's worried about her safety after her ex-boyfriend tried to set her on fire on Saturday, April 5.

Police said they arrested the suspect on Tuesday. Meanwhile, advocates with Sojourner Family Peace Center said cases of lethal domestic violence are high right now.

What they're saying:

FOX6 News agreed not to use the victim's name or show her on camera. She said she was in bed when her ex-boyfriend lit her sheets on fire and ran away. She felt the heat on her feet instantly and ran out through black clouds of smoke.

The victim told FOX6 that one of the hurtful things in this situation is that her ex-boyfriend left her with absolutely nothing. Charred clothes now lie beneath broken glass, debris and scorched wood.

"We’ve had a continued high rate of lethal violence in the city of Milwaukee. That has not changed," said Sojourner's President and CEO Carmen Pitre.

Pitre said domestic violence has consistently gotten worse since 2019. She counted roughly 34 Milwaukee deaths related to domestic violence in 2024.

"We’ve had this uninterrupted cycle of generational violence that gets normalized from generation to generation," she said.

Pitre said there are sometimes warning signs in domestic violence cases. Other times, though, homicide or attempted homicide is the first instance of violence.

What you can do:

If you or anyone you know is going through domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE. The city of Milwaukee also lists a number of resources on its website.

"What’s my process of preparing for exiting if that’s what my choice is? If I choose not to leave, well what can I do to take care of myself?" Pitre said.