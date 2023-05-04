MFD outlines new search policy after victims' bodies missed

The Milwaukee Fire Department on Thursday outlined internal policy changes, effective immediately, after crews missed victims at three separate fires in the past two years.

The changes target two main types of incidents: vehicle fires, and fires in "heavy content" areas, like the homes of hoarders.

"We take very, very seriously our responsibility to locate and remove victims from inside burning buildings," said MFD Chief Aaron Lipski.

Last January, firefighters responded to a garage fire near Layton and Greenfield. The next day, after three truckloads of things were removed, a cleaning crew found a 70-year-old man dead.

As a result, Lipski developed a new policy for those types of environments – while warning it is increasingly dangerous for firefighters.

Conditions related to Layton and Greenfield fire fight (January 2023)

"You are in pitch-black, dense smoke. You are doing this by feel, and as you add water to stacked goods, they slump. They fall, and they cut off your egress path. They fall directly on you," Lipski said.

Per the new policy, firefighters will talk to family members and neighbors, or use property records, to gain a better idea of who may be inside a burning building.

Officials pointed to an April fire that destroyed three homes and damaged a fourth on the city's south side. While a battalion chief gave the impression no one was hurt, a mother and her baby girl were found dead in the rubble the next day.

"We still have to take every effort to gather as much information as possible," said Lipski.

Multi-alarm fire near 19th and Burnham, Milwaukee (April 2023)

And after firefighters missed a 21-year-old woman inside a car destroyed by fire, firefighters will now triple-check vehicles for victims – just like they already do for building fires.

Each of those searches will be done by a different firefighter, each firefighter providing a fresh set of eyes on the situation.

Lipski said hoarding homes are becoming a bigger problem, so his department will consider education on the dangers that come with them.