Milwaukee fire, body found a day later, investigation update

Milwaukee's fire and police chiefs scheduled a Wednesday news conference to shed more light on the investigation into the death of a man whose body was found after a fire near Layton and Greenfield.

The medical examiner identified the man as Grant Forbes, 70. The medical examiner's report says his death was accidental. As of Jan. 11, the cause of death was pending further investigation and toxicology.

His body was found a day after the Jan. 3 fire. He was found in the garage area.

There were reportedly serious hoarding issues inside the building.

MFD said firefighters were called out for smoke coming from the building. They "gained access to the fire areas, extinguished the fires, conducted multiple searches of all accessible areas, and investigated for cause and origin."

Firefighters were called back to the scene on Jan.4 for a report of a body found by cleaning crews.

According to the medical examiner's report, MFD was called to the scene three days in a row.

On Jan. 2, they responded for reports of a strong odor and found a high level of Volatile Organic Compounds -- opening the doors to air out the building.

On Jan. 3, a Milwaukee health inspector responded, and his monitor registered a high level of VOCs near the garage. He heard someone yell something to the effect of, "leave me alone," the report says. The report adds that the doorway "was piled high with items," and the inspector couldn't access the area. He then reported hearing a "pop" and soon saw smoke, calling 911.

The medical examiner's report said the fire was being investigated as suspicious in nature.

MFD said their investigation revealed, "all MFD protocols were followed and that all MFD firefighters acted to fully and completely carry out their required duties to all reasonable expectations."

On Wednesday, MFD Chief Aaron Lipski is expected to provide a review of MFD's involvement in the case, and MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman is expected to provide an update on MPD's investigation and involvement.