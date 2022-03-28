Milwaukee Fire Department HOPE kits: Combating overdoses in city

Teams with the Milwaukee Fire Department's (MFD) Milwaukee Overdose Response Initiative (MORI) have been distributing HOPE Kits since November 16, 2021. On Monday, March 28, a news conference was held to talk about the progress being made in the city in regards to combating overdoses.

All Milwaukee Fire Department engines, trucks, and MED units now carry HOPE kits.

HOPE kit, Milwaukee Fire Department

Making HOPE Kits more available system-wide will expectantly reduce the stigma and/or difficulty for those gripped with a substance use disorder (or those caring for someone gripped with a substance use disorder) in gaining access to these lifesaving tool kits containing the following:

One 2-pack of Narcan nasal spray with instruction card

One single-use CPR face shield

Two Fentanyl test strips (added as of March 25, 2022 as signed into law)

Harm reduction, treatment, and community resource information cards

"What this is first of, is a reduction in that stigma or an elimination of a fear of a potential legal involvement or criminal involvement by putting this in the hands of firefighters and paramedics. We're out and about on engines, ladders, heavy rescues, paramedic units, all day every day," said Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski. "You have but only to ring a fire house doorbell or approach one of our members with one of their trucks or if we are on a call or we're dealing with this – ask them."

"We've lost too many lives to this, to substance abuse disorder -- particularly the opioid and fentanyl crisis that's underway," said Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials say the importance of the accessibility of this kit cannot be overstated. Keeping victims of opioid and other substance use disorders alive in order to provide them additional supportive and medically assisted recovery treatment is key.

"I've been involved in this for nearly ten years and every year, we think we're going to plateau and start seeing a reduction," said Milwaukee Alderman Michael Murphy. "I'm sad to say that last year was the worst year ever. Over 650 people, according to Milwaukee County medical examiner, lost their lives to overdose deaths. Nearly 580 of those deaths can be attributed to the fentanyl problem that we're currently seeing.

Milwaukee Alderman Michael Murphy

This is a developing story.