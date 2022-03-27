Milwaukee triple homicide near 54th and Mill; 'It's senseless'

article

Milwaukee police are on the scene of a triple homicide near 54th and Mill late Sunday morning.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed the deaths of three males. Autopsies are set for Monday.

Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson was on the scene early Sunday afternoon – and spoke to the media.

"It's senseless and it's unnecessary," Johnson said. "In this community, there are too many people, too many folks, who have such easy access to guns; such easy access to firearms. And this is the deadly result that we see. Yellow tape, red tape, our police officers being pulled into action here, our fire department being pulled into action here. Families whose hearts are broken."

Johnson expressed frustration with crime in the city.

"Enough of this," Johnson said. "We need people to put guns down; to not solve their problems or disputes with guns. We have words for that."

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said autopsies will be conducted on Monday for the victims of this crime.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.

