51st and Concordia double shooting: 2 men wounded, no arrests

Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Sunday, March 27 near 51st and Concordia. It happened at approximately 9:23 p.m.

Police say victim#1, a 19-year-old man from Milwaukee, suffered life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he is in grave condition. Victim #2 is a 19-year-old man from Milwaukee who sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was presented to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

The circumstance leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.