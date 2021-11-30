Milwaukee Fire Department HQ named for Alonzo Robinson

The Milwaukee Fire Department's administration building has a new name. Found at 7th and Wells in downtown, it is now called the Alonzo Robinson Milwaukee Fire Department Administration Building.

"This building that we have hereby renamed in honor of Alonzo Robinson: lead architect, husband, father, community member, and the state of Wisconsin’s and the City of Milwaukee’s very first registered African American architect," said Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski.

Robinson was a major player who Chief Lipski said was intentionally left out of the history books.

"So Mrs. Robinson, Jean, Wayne, Kim, and the rest of the Robinson family, please accept on behalf of the Milwaukee Fire Department our deepest apologizes for what was likely not a simple clerical oversight, but rather a visible and painful slight based not on Alonzo Robinson’s talent or expertise, but on the color of his skin," Lipski said.

As state and local leaders gathered to make things right on Tuesday, Nov. 30, respect and credit were paid for what Robinson had achieved.

Alonzo Robinson

"I want to present to you this City of Milwaukee signature resolution that signed, officially named this building in honor of your father. On behalf of the City of Milwaukee I want to present that to you, and thank you," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

It was something Robinson's children say they appreciated.

"Diversity is getting people in the mix, but inclusion is allowing them to actually dance," said Jean Robinson, daughter of Alonzo Robinson.

If you wish to see the new sign dedicated in Robinson's honor, you'll find it on the side of the administration building – again, at 7th and Wells in downtown Milwaukee.