Milwaukee Fire Department community meetings set for October

The Milwaukee Fire Department will be hosting community meetings in every Milwaukee fire station in October to address increased response times, decreased service to the public, and increased risk for its department members, a news release says.

The news release says the goal of the community meetings is to educate the public, elected officials, and any other stakeholders or interested parties as to the "systemic strain on our local fire suppression and emergency medical services."

The fire department hopes to encourage civil discourse within and beyond the City of Milwaukee as it pertains to taxpayers and civilians interacting with those who have stepped up to lead them, the news release says.

Community meeting dates and locations

Wednesday, Oct. 5

5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. ST1 Ald. Dist. 4 (784 N. Broadway) ST8 Ald. Dist. 2 (5585 N. 69th Street) ST35 Ald. Dist. 10 (100 N. 64th Street) ST18 Ald. Dist. 6 (3628 N. Holton Street)

7 p.m. - 8 p.m. ST7 Ald. Dist. 14 (3174 S. Chase Avenue) ST38 Ald. Dist. 9 (8463 N. Granville Road) ST22 Ald. Dist. 5 (8814 W. Lisbon Avenue) ST37 Ald. Dist. 1 (5335 N. Teutonia Avenue)

Thursday, Oct. 6

5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. ST24 Ald. Dist. 7 (4927 W. Fiebrantz Avenue) ST26 Ald. Dist. 8 (1140 S. 26th Street) ST27 Ald. Dist. 3 (2647 N. Bartlett Avenue) ST23 Ald. Dist. 12 (1400 S. 9th Street)

7 p.m. - 8 p.m. ST16 Ald. Dist. 5 (10320 W. Fond du Lac Avenue) ST29 Ald. Dist. 11 (3529 S. 84th Street) ST36 Ald. Dist. 1 (4060 N. 27th Street) ST2 Ald. Dist. 4 (755 N. James Lovell Street)

Monday, Oct. 10

5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. ST9 Ald. Dist. 1 (4141 W. Mill Road) ST11 Ald. Dist. 14 (2526 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue) ST21 Ald. Dist. 6 (2050 N. Palmer Street) ST4 Ald. Dist. 5 (9511 W. Appleton Avenue)

7 p.m. - 8 p.m. ST39 Ald. Dist. 9 (8025 W. Bradley Road) ST14 Ald. Dist. 13 (6074 S. 13th Street) ST13 Ald. Dist. 7 (2901 N. 30th Street) ST34 Ald. Dist. 10 (6205 W. Burleigh Street)

Wednesday, Oct. 12