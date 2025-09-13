Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Fire Department celebrates 150 years of service to community

By
Published  September 13, 2025 8:34am CDT
Interviews
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Fire Department celebrates 150 years

The Milwaukee Fire Department celebrates 150 years of service to the community. Fire Chief Aaron Lipski joined FOX6 WakeUp News to talk about what's planned on Saturday, Sept. 13.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department celebrates 150 years of service to the community. Fire Chief Aaron Lipski joined FOX6 WakeUp News to talk about what's planned on Saturday, Sept. 13.

