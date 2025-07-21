Milwaukee Fire Department 150th Anniversary Celebration set for Sept. 13

The Brief The Milwaukee Fire Department is ready to celebrate its 150th anniversary. A 150th anniversary celebration is now set for Saturday, Sept. 13 at Maier Festival Park. Officials say the celebration will feature food, live music and fun for all ages.



The Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) announced on Monday, July 21, a collaboration with Milwaukee World Festival Inc., along with other sponsors to bring the MFD’s 150th Anniversary Celebration to Maier Festival Park.

150th Anniversary Celebration planned

What we know:

Milwaukee fire officials are asking the public to join firefighters and support staff on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 13 from noon until 4 p.m. for some fun.

The department's anniversary celebration will feature free admission and parking, live music, food vendors, fire apparatus displays (old and new), fire safety education and fun activities for all ages.

What they're saying:

"We are having community events out in the fire stations in every neighborhood in the city of Milwaukee," said Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski. "We care deeply about the citizens we serve, and we are proud of all the different communities that we serve. And we've had outreach in all of these areas. We're exceptionally proud of that. But now it's time to have a big party."

"Come learn fire education. Get involved with the firefighters that are down here. See the apparatus, the history of the Milwaukee Fire Department, because it's really special that we have the 150th this year," said Eric Daun, president of the Milwaukee Professional Firefighters Association.

"We couldn't be more excited to host this event," said Sarah Pancheri, President and CEO for Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. "We are so excited to be able to partner with the department and bring all sorts of exciting activities, all sort of really important information, and most importantly, to celebrate all those who serve."

