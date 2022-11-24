Thanksgiving fire, 4 Milwaukee residents displaced

article

Four Milwaukee residents are displaced after a house fire on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24.

The fire near 91st and Fairmount – across the street from Timmerman Airport – happened around 4:45 p.m. According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews immediately knocked down the flames upon arrival.

One occupant of the home was treated for injuries at the scene, MFD said; no firefighters were hurt.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents. The cause of the fire is under investigation.