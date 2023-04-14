Apartment fire on Milwaukee's north side, residents displaced

article

A fire on Milwaukee's north side has displaced at least two adults and three kids, officials said Friday night, April 14.

It started near 43rd and Good Hope around 7:10 p.m. The fire department said there was heavy smoke coming from the second floor of an apartment building when crews arrived.

The fire was brought under control by 7:40 p.m.

No injuries have been reported, and multiple searches have not found any trapped victims. Four families were at the scene, the fire department said.

The cause remains under investigation.