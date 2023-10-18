House fire on Milwaukee's south side, no injuries reported

article

Fire tore through a home on Milwaukee's south side Wednesday, Oct. 18.

It happened near 31st and Pierce around 4 p.m. The Milwaukee Fire Department said crews arrived to fired and smoke visible from the two-and-a-half-story home.

Firefighters searched the home. No one was inside, and no one was hurt. A dog was found inside, but the pet's condition was not specified.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.