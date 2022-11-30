Expand / Collapse search

23rd and Hopkins fire displaces residents of 2 homes

Fire near 23rd and Hopkins, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A fire on Milwaukee's north side displaced residents of two homes Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 30.

Two houses caught fire near 23rd and Hopkins around 2:20 p.m. Searches of both buildings found nobody trapped inside; no injuries were reported. The Milwaukee Fire Department said one of the homes sustained "significant" damage.

The Red Cross was requested to help four people, all adults, who were displaced. The fire remains under investigation.