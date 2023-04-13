Milwaukee 19th and Burnham fire; 1-year-old girl, woman found dead

article

A fire near 19th and Burnham on Milwaukee's south side left two people dead, the county medical examiner's office announced Thursday, April 13.

The medical examiner's office identified the victims as a 27-year-old woman and 1-year-old girl.

"Anything is possible. Life is too short. You got to live every moment because unexpected things can happen very quickly," said Cynthia Frith of West Allis.

The three-alarm blaze broke out Wednesday just before 4 p.m. Officials said at the time there were no injuries but that two people were unaccounted for, initially believed to have not been home.

Three homes were destroyed, and a fourth was damaged. Thursday, a bulldozer tore down two of the three homes.

Wind drove flames between the houses, and a gas leak at one of the houses helped fuel the fire, officials said.

"Certainly, the wind was a factor, but I would tell you that these men and women of the fire department and our shared services did a great job under the stress here to get a lot of water on these fires quickly," Tom Sells, MFD battalion chief, said Wednesday.

Anyone in need of a smoke alarm can call the city's hotline – 414-286-8980 – to arrange for a firefighter to install an alarm free of charge.

The American Red Cross of Wisconsin was called to assist anyone in need of help from the fire: 1-800-236-8680.

This is a developing story.