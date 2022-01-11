17th and Lincoln fire: MFD says no working smoke alarms in building

article

There were no working smoke alarms in the apartment building near 17th and Lincoln where a woman was found in a fire on Saturday night, Jan. 8, the Milwaukee Fire Department said.

Fire companies arrived to the scene of the fire just before 9 p.m. on Saturday and, at first, only found light smoke coming from a dryer vent and some light haze.

Once the building was evacuated, firefighters forced entry into the only unchecked door and found heavy smoke. They began a search and found a 50-year-old woman inside. She was not breathing and had no pulse.

Firefighters carried the woman from the building. After successful resuscitation, she was taken to the hospital where she remains in "extremely critical" condition.

"I pray that the individual who Milwaukee firefighters pulled out of the apartment survives and is able to recover. It was discovered that there were no working smoke alarms in the victim’s apartment, and this event provides a sobering reminder about the importance of having working smoke alarms in your home, as smoke alarms are proven to save lives," Alderman José Pérez said in a statement via MFD.

Any residents in need of a smoke alarm can call the Smoke Alarm Hotline at 414-286-8980. Arrangements will be made for Milwaukee firefighters to come to your single-family home or duplex to deliver a smoke alarm free of charge, and further, will install it if the residence is safe from COVID-19.

MFD previously identified the victim as a 61-year-old woman.