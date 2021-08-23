Milwaukee Film: Hispanic Heritage Month celebrated

article

Milwaukee Film’s Cine Sin Fronteras program will present a month-long celebration of Hispanic culture through film, food, and music, from Wednesday, Sept. 15, through Friday, Oct. 15, the nonprofit announced on Monday.

A news release says Hispanic Heritage Month will feature virtual programming, in-person screenings, and events dedicated to elevating and honoring the work of Latinx filmmakers and traditions. The celebration will highlight the beauty in different cultures, stories, countries, and heritages.

Hispanic Heritage Month is a direct extension of Milwaukee Film’s already established Cine Sin Fronteras (CSF) program which aims to showcase the untold stories of the rich and vibrant Latinx diaspora around the world, including Latinx, Chicanx, Latin American, Indigenous, and Afro-Latinx communities.

More information on films and events will be announced in the coming weeks. To learn more about Hispanic Heritage Month visit mkefilm.org/hhm.

