Milwaukee fight, chase near 38th and Walnut; multiple arrests made

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department said multiple people were arrested after a fight that led to a chase on Monday, May 5. Sheriff's deputies were initially called to Washington Park for the fight. It's unclear how many people were arrested in total.



The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office made several arrests on Monday, May 5.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said sheriff's deputies were initially called to Washington Park for a fight around 7 p.m. It then led to a chase.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

It ended near 38th and Walnut, near one of the suspect's houses. Police noted there was no crash, as the driver pulled over to go on foot.

Scene near 38th and Walnut, Milwaukee

Police said family members tried to stop the suspects from being taken into custody.

MPD was called in to help.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how many people were arrested in total.