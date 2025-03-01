Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Fight for Air Climb at the 411 East Wisconsin Center

Published  March 1, 2025 8:15am CST
Fight for Air Climb in Milwaukee

Megan Cordova, Executive Director of the American Lung Association Wisconsin, joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk more about the Fight for Air Climb in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE - Climbing stairs for a good cause. That's what's happening in downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

The Fight for Air Climb at the 411 East Wisconsin Center has participants climb 30 flights of stairs to raise awareness of lung conditions and diseases. It's a terrific workout as well!

The event is hosted by the American Lung Association.

Climbing for a reason: Fight for Air Climb

Benji Regazzi from the Fight for Air Committee joined FOX6 WakeUp to share more about the experience of climbing dozens of flights of stairs for a good cause.

Fight for Air Stair Climb in downtown MKE

Kristi Roberts, a climb committee member, joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk more about this year's Fight for Air Climb event in downtown Milwaukee.

