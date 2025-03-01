Milwaukee Fight for Air Climb at the 411 East Wisconsin Center
MILWAUKEE - Climbing stairs for a good cause. That's what's happening in downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, March 1, 2025.
The Fight for Air Climb at the 411 East Wisconsin Center has participants climb 30 flights of stairs to raise awareness of lung conditions and diseases. It's a terrific workout as well!
The event is hosted by the American Lung Association.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
To learn more, click here.
.