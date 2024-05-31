Milwaukee's Festa Italiana; back at Maier Festival Park for 2024

Festa Italiana at Henry Maier Festival Park
MILWAUKEE - Get ready for three days of Italian food, entertainment, and cultural exhibits as Festa Italiana returns to the Maier Festival Park. Brian Kramp is down on the grounds with a preview of this weekend’s Italian experience.
Festival schedule:
- Friday, May 31, 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- Saturday, June 1, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
- Sunday, June 2, noon - 9 p.m.
Admission is $15, and children 12 and under are free with an adult.
Bocce, and other games, at Festa Italiana
This year marks Milwaukee’s 44th Festa Italiana where family, food, faith and music are all an essential part of the celebration. Brian Kramp is on the lakefront getting ready for the festival that starts at 5pm this afternoon.
Making cannoli at Fest Italiana
Festa Italian started back in 1978 when members of Milwaukee’s Italian community brought back traditional neighborhood festivals originally held in the early 1900s. Brian Kramp is with the President of the ICC, seeing what kind of merch they’ll have at this year’s celebration.
Cooking talent at Festa Italiana
Milwaukee Chef Dan Jacobs is one of the final five "cheftestants" on this season’s Top Chef and you can witness his talents in person tonight at Festa Italiana. Brian Kramp is down on the festival grounds with Dan and a dish he debuted on last night’s episode.
Heritage Exhibit at Festa Italiana
Wine and beverages at Festa Italiana
This year marks Milwaukee’s 44th Festa Italiana where family, food, and wine are all an essential part of the celebration. Brian Kramp is on the festival grounds with some of the beverage options at this year’s three-day event.
