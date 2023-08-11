Milwaukee Federal Courthouse HAZMAT call, building deemed safe

The Milwaukee Fire Department HAZMAT team responded to the Federal Courthouse downtown Friday, Aug. 11. An investigation ultimately determined there was no danger.

An MFD assistant chief said an employee opened an envelope and found what they believed to be a powder – prompting a response for an unknown, potentially hazardous material.

HAZMAT personnel went in with radiation and chemical testing equipment. No evidence of anything believed to be toxic or dangerous was found.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Emergency response outside Federal Courthouse, Milwaukee

Based on the condition of the people in the office where the envelope was opened, four people were evacuated, decontaminated and sent to a hospital for evaluation as precautions. They did not show any symptoms.

Other employees of the federal building sheltered in place during the HAZMAT investigation. MFD checked on their conditions just in case, but no concerns for their welfare arose.