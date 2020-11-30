Milwaukee father, son volunteer to help with hurricane relief

A Milwaukee father and son spent two weeks with the Red Cross in New Orleans after multiple storms hit the area.

The Red Cross helps provide food, shelter and support for those in need.

Ted King and his son Theo signed up to volunteer with the Red Cross expecting an assignment to take weeks.

"I think it was a day after our training that we got the call to go to New Orleans," Ted King said.

The city in desperate need after storm surges devastated the coastal regions.

"It was really difficult because a lot of the clients would come and tell us their stories and tell us that their homes were completely destroyed and had to be transported three hours from their home to New Orleans to be housed," Theo King said.

COVID-19 adding another layer of difficulty. Volunteers are no longer able to physically comfort those in need, but they can still lend an ear.

"We can’t completely understand what they’re going through because it didn’t happen to us and so we're there to offer support in terms of meals, emotional support, whatever we can do," Ted said.

The Red Cross is offering online training for volunteers. There is still a need for more people to answer the call.

"That means the world to the Red Cross and I know from firsthand knowledge that means a lot to people who are in desperate need," Kern said.

Ted and Theo encouraging others to be grateful for what they have this year — and pay it forward.

"The glass is definitely half-full. We feel that it’s very important for us in terms of a ‘give back’ and be able to do what we can do to give back," Ted said.

The Red Cross said it is in need of volunteers for deployments throughout the rest of the year.

If you're interested in volunteering with the Red Cross, there is an online volunteer recruitment event on December 15th. CLICK HERE to learn more.