Milwaukee father killed in 2016, no arrests

Deandre Allen, a Milwaukee father of six, was killed the day after Christmas in 2016. Five years later, his family is still desperate for answers.

"It’s very heavy on my heart," said Shannon Allen, Deandre's mother.

It’s the kind of pain that ties you down.

"We don’t celebrate Christmas like we used to, holidays, none of that," said Allen.

The absence of Deandre Allen, a son and a father of six, is always felt.

"Everybody that knew him, they loved him," said Allen.

"I miss everything about him," said Michael Williams, Deandre's son.

"Now, it’s just me, and my mom and my brother home alone without no dad," said Melodie Williams, Deandre's daughter.

At age 27, Allen was killed at 39th and Michigan the day after Christmas in 2016.

"We were missing a loved one at the table that should’ve been here," said Shannon Allen. "Every year, my crowd gets smaller and smaller."

Five years later, his mother addressed a crowd at 39th and Michigan like she does every year at Christmas.

"It’s going to come a time I’m probably going to stand here all alone, and as his mother, with the fight and the voice I have for him, I’m going to do just that," said Allen.

Her fight means using her voice to unearth answers, with the person who killed her son still a looming unknown.

"If you have a heart, if you know anything pertaining to this homicide, please tell – turn the individuals in," said Allen.

This vigil was not only for her son but for all other homicide victims in Milwaukee, another record year.

"This senseless crime, we’ve got to get a hold of it," said Allen. "It needs to come to a stop."

With answers still out of reach, Allen's family is clinging to hope that justice will someday free them from this fight.

"Rest in peace, D Baby," said Allen.