Milwaukee father dies in crash, leaving pregnant partner and kids

A Milwaukee husband and father died in a crash near 76th and Florist on June 26. He and his partner were expecting twins.

"We met at a friend’s house during a party in 2015," said Hannah Marsden.

It was basically love at first sight for Marsden and her partner, Taylor Poirier.

"He was wonderful. He was amazing. He was a great father," said Marsden. "Our kids absolutely adored him."

She holds tight to the memories.

"They had actually just left St. Joe's from visiting me. I wanted to see my kids and see him," said Marsden. "I had been in the hospital for a few days."

Poirier and their two kids were at an intersection, making a left turn. Surveillance shows a van slamming into the car.

Crash at 76th and Florist in Milwaukee

The children and others survived the crash, but the family says Poirier died on June 29.

"He had a severe brain injury. They tried to get the swelling under control," said Marsden. "He had two brain surgeries."

Marsden is pregnant with twins. The family set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for funeral and medical bills.

"With bills and expenses, really, I’m out of work," said Marsden. "I’ve been in pre-term labor. I’m not able to work now. He was the other income."

Police arrested a 22-year-old for a license violation after the crash.

"Please slow down and pay attention to your surroundings. Now, because of this reckless, senseless driving, I have four kids that are going to live without their dad," said Marsden. "My babies never got to meet him."