Milwaukee fatal teen shooting; new video shows moments before, after

The Brief Surveillance video shows 12 shots fired in six seconds near 79th and Hampton. Sixteen-year-old Marquis Champion, a Bay View High School student, was killed. Milwaukee police say they know who fired the shots but no arrests have been made.



Newly released surveillance video captures the moments before and after a shooting left one teen dead and two others injured in Milwaukee earlier this week.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 20, near 79th and Hampton.

The footage shows a burst of gunfire – 12 shots in six seconds – altering the lives of three families. The video captures the chaos as a group of young people realized one of them had been hit.

Voices cried out for help as multiple people tried to assist the victims.

The Milwaukee Police Department said 16-year-old Marquis Champion, a Bay View High School student, was killed at the scene. Two other teens, ages 17 and 18, were wounded.

Dig deeper:

The video also shows someone running away from the area roughly 20 seconds before the shots were fired.

The final frames of the footage show the sheer shock as people scrambled for safety and to get help.

Police said they know who fired the gun but no one has yet been arrested.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

