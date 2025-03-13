Milwaukee fatal stabbing; woman mourns loss of son, her brother accused

The Brief Prosecutors say 35-year-old Kendrick William's uncle, 62-year-old Patrick Riley Jr., stabbed him to death on Tuesday, March 4. It happened at Carolyn Mallett's home near 18th and Hopkins. A cash bond was set at $150,000 and he's due back in court on April 7.



A Milwaukee woman is grieving as her brother sits in jail, accused of killing her son.

Fatal stabbing

What we know:

Prosecutors say 35-year-old Kendrick William's uncle, 62-year-old Patrick Riley Jr., stabbed him to death.

Riley Jr. is now charged with first-degree reckless homicide. It happened just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 4, at a home near 18th and Hopkins.

The backstory:

Carolyn Mallett owns the home but said her son, who was a father of two, and her brother lived there together. She said her son called complaining his uncle wouldn't clean up. Minutes later, it was her brother on the line.

Riley Jr. told police his nephew came on the porch talking "crazy" to him. That’s when he says his nephew slapped him in the face and he blanked out.

Prosecutors say Riley Jr. Admitted to picking up a folding knife and stabbing Williams once. He then walked to a neighbor and asked her to call 911 and his sister.

Williams died on the scene.

A mother speaks out

What She's Saying:

"My brother called me saying, ‘he on the floor,’ and I said, ‘you bet not been done did something to my baby,’ and then he hung the phone up," she said. "I already knew he didn’t slap you because you would really have to do something to him."

Mallett is living with a pain she wishes on no one.

"It's like losing two people, my son and my brother," she said. "I can’t sleep. I can’t eat."

In court

What's next:

A judge ordered a competency exam for Riley Jr.

A cash bond was set at $150,000. He's due back in court on April 7.

Mallett said she will be in the courtroom.