Milwaukee fatal stabbing; woman charged, accused of killing cousin

A 19-year-old Milwaukee woman is accused of fatally stabbing her cousin on the city's south side on Sept. 29. The accused is Rae'Jianna Hall – and she faces a single count of first-degree reckless homicide.

Rae'Jianna Hall

Fatal stabbing near 22nd and National

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to multiple 911 calls regarding a stabbing that took place near 22nd and National on Monday afternoon, Sept. 29. Officers arriving on the scene located the victim, identified as 18-year-old Jaquveon Wright. He had a stab wound to his neck. Life-saving efforts were attempted, but Wright died from his injuries on the scene.

Scene near 22nd and National

The criminal complaint indicates Wright and the defendant, Hall, were "blood cousins." Hall was one of the people who called 911 in this incident. The complaint says during the call, "the defendant said that the victim was made because she spit on him and says that he ran up and hit her. She admitted stabbing the victim and later asserts that she did not mean to do it and that it was also self defense."

The day after the crime, detectives interviewed Hall. She said prior to the stabbing there were arguments between her and Wright. The complaint says "Hall was made that the victim was not assisting her in obtaining employment at a Taco Bell. Hall said that the victim had 'gotten up' in her face, so she grabbed some 'mace' and a knife." At some point, Hall pepper sprayed the victim in his bedroom. Later "the victim came to her room and tried to enter so she swung the knife at him putting a hole in his sweater," the complaint says. At some point, Hall "stated that the victim came into her room and punched her causing her to fall back on her bed," the complaint says. The defendant told detectives at this point, she raised a "knife over her head with the handle in her hand and the knife pointing down and stabbed the victim. The victim, realizing he had been stabbed, got up and ran out of the room," the complaint says.

Scene near 22nd and National

During questioning of Hall, detectives said they tried to determine if the stabbing was accidental or intentional. The complaint says she "admitted the stabbing, said she was scared, but also thought it was an accident," the complaint says.

Court appearance

What's next:

Hall made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Sunday, Oct. 5. Cash bond was set at $100,000.

Hall is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

