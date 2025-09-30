Milwaukee fatal stabbing; woman accused of killing cousin

The Brief Milwaukee police say a 19-year-old woman fatally stabbed her cousin, 18-year-old Jaquveon Wright, during an argument on Monday, Sept. 29. The stabbing happened near 22nd and Wright, where neighbors reported hearing yelling before the incident. The woman was arrested on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide.



A family dispute in Milwaukee turned deadly on Monday afternoon, Sept. 29, when police say a 19-year-old woman fatally stabbed her cousin.

Officers were called just before 2:30 p.m. to the area of 22nd and Wright, where investigators said 18-year-old Jaquveon Wright had been stabbed in the neck.

He died at the scene.

Neighbors told reporters they heard yelling and arguing before the attack. Police video showed officers surrounding the front lawn of a home where the stabbing occurred.

On Tuesday, a bloodstained front door and porch remained visible.

Investigators said Wright’s 19-year-old cousin was arrested on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide.

Criminal charges are pending.

