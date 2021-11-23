Milwaukee fatal stabbing, man killed

A man was fatally stabbed near 15th and Lincoln in Milwaukee Tuesday night, Nov. 23.

Police said the victim was between the ages of 20 and 30. He suffered multiple stab wounds and died at the scene.

The circumstances leading to the stabbing appear to be related to an argument. An arrest was made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.